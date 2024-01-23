Netaji deliberately removed from history: Bengal Governor

Kolkata, Jan 23 West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose on Tuesday said that there has been a deliberate attempt in the past to remove the contributions and the role of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in India’s freedom movement.

“I am saying as responsible Governor that in the past there was a definite and deliberate attempt to remove Netaji’s role in the freedom movement from the pages of history,” the Governor said on the occasion of the 127th birth anniversary of the legendary Indian freedom fighter.

He said that even the Prime Minister Narendra Modi had acknowledged the requirement to project Netaji in the right perspective of history.

“It is the responsibility of every Indian citizen to ensure that Netaji gets his deserved place in history,” the Governor said while paying homage to Netaji at a function in Raj Bhavan premises.

He also announced the decision of naming the main portico of the Raj Bhavan after Netaji.

He also announced that a spate research team will be constituted by his office whose task will be to undertake an extensive research on the life and contributions of Netaji.

“The said team will be constituted with acclaimed librarians attached with different state-run and private libraries,” the Governor said.

He said that lectures and seminars will be conducted from time-to-time so that the life and contributions of Netaji can be portrayed in the right perspective.

