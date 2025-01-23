Netaji epitomised courage and grit: PM Modi

New Delhi, Jan 23 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 127th birth anniversary, hailing him as a symbol of hard work and courage whose life serves as an inspiration for the youth of India.

Taking to X, PM Modi wrote, "Today, on Parakram Diwas, I pay homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. His contribution to India's freedom movement is unparalleled. He epitomised courage and grit. His vision continues to motivate us as we work towards building the India he envisioned."

The Prime Minister also shared a video message in which he praised Netaji's unwavering dedication to the nation.

In the message, PM Modi said, "Netaji's life was a culmination of hard work and valour. He gave up his personal dreams and interests for India’s independence. If he wanted, he could have lived a comfortable life, but he chose to sacrifice it for the resolution of a free India."

Highlighting Netaji's role in asserting India's heritage, he added, "Netaji was among the great leaders who not only opposed foreign forces but also firmly countered those who questioned India’s heritage. It was he who presented India as the 'Mother of Democracy' to the world. His life and contributions continue to inspire Indian youth."

Born on January 23, 1897, in Cuttack, Odisha, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose remains a towering symbol of patriotism and courage. Recognising his invaluable contributions to India's freedom struggle, the Government of India declared his birthday as 'Parakram Diwas' in 2021. The day aims to honour his legacy and motivate citizens, especially the youth, to emulate his bravery and national pride.

In 2021, the first Parakram Diwas was celebrated at the Victoria Memorial Hall in Kolkata. Subsequently, a holographic statue of Netaji was inaugurated at India Gate in 2022.

Additionally, plans are underway to construct a National Memorial dedicated to Netaji on the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep.

Netaji’s life was marked by sacrifice and an unwavering commitment to justice. Born into a prominent Bengali family, Bose began his studies at Presidency College in Kolkata but was expelled in 1916 for his nationalist activities.

After graduating from Scottish Church College in 1919, he went to the University of Cambridge to prepare for the Indian Civil Service. Despite passing the civil service examination in 1920, Bose withdrew his candidacy the following year and returned to India to dedicate himself to the freedom movement.

Known for his indomitable spirit, visionary leadership, and dedication to equality, Netaji continues to inspire generations of Indians.

