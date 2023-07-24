Netherland’s agency helping Goa to protect beaches from rising water levels

Panaji, July 24 As sea erosion has become a major challenge to the tourism area, Goa government has taken the help of an agency from the Netherlands to address the issue.

Replying to question raised by Independent MLA Aleixo Lourenco, Environment Minister Nilesh Cabral has said that the Goa Coastal Management Environment Society has initiated the process of nourishment of beach stretches (Sand Motor) with an agency from Netherlands and has requested the expert scientist to visit Goa for the preliminary study.

“The study and the work is being undertaken with Technical Assistance from NIO and NCCR,” he said.

He said that the five beaches, including famous Coco beach, are facing soil erosion.

MLA Aleixo Lourenco had asked whether the Government will initiate a study to address the issue of damaging environmental impact that has led to destruction of large stretch of beaches with the increasing high tide line.

The Minister in his response said that the Water Resources Department has entrusted the study of Goa coast for its behaviour, erosion pediment transportation to National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT) in the year 2021 underworld bank funded National Hydrology Project.

“The Water Resources Department has carried out Anti-beach erosion measures have been majorly initiated at Keri-Pernem by using tetrapods, Coco-beach at Nerul, Bardez by Concrete Blocks and Khanaginim beach with stones to mitigate the coast erosion caused by vagaries of the sea waves,” Minister informed.

