Never said Cong govt has no money left, says K'taka Minister Parameshwara

Bengaluru, June 25 Following the backlash over his statement that the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah-led government in Karnataka has no money left as everything has already been given to the people in the form of ration, Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Wednesday clarified that he never made such a statement.

Speaking to the media here, Parameshwara said, "I have not made any statement like that. The BJP is making remarks without understanding what I said. What I actually said was that Badami city has a history of 1,500 years. The cave temples found there are unique and not found anywhere else in the world. I proposed a major project with a budget of Rs 1,000 crore to preserve it."

"I had stated that the state government cannot allocate such a huge amount and that if the Central government provides funds, it would be helpful," he maintained.

"When did I say that we don't have any money at all?" Parameshwara questioned.

"I repeat, the state's economy is sound," he emphasised.

He further elaborated, "The Chief Minister has presented a Rs 4.09 lakh crore budget. In the previous year, it was Rs 3.70 lakh crore. Naturally, the budget outlay has increased. How can anyone interpret this as a lack of funds?"

"We have allocated sufficient funds for irrigation and development works. It's not just about guarantee schemes. Only Rs 52,000 crore has been earmarked for the guarantees, and even for this, the Chief Minister has made provisions. These guarantees have not been given outside the budget framework," Parameshwara clarified.

"Did I ever say that our government doesn’t have money? I only said that the Rs 1,000 crore project for the historic city of Badami should be funded by the Central government," he reiterated.

"Don't I have that much sense? One cannot make such irresponsible statements while being in the government. We are aware of the ground realities. Holding a responsible position, I would never say something like that," he stated.

When asked about Congress MLAs criticising their own government, Parameshwara responded, "The MLAs have raised issues related to their respective constituencies. They haven’t spoken against the state government. They have highlighted the lack of funds for developmental works, and these concerns will be addressed."

"The Chief Minister has instructed all MLAs, including those from the opposition, to prepare a Rs 50 lakh action plan. I am also preparing the action plan for my constituency. If there was no money, would this have been possible?" he asked.

When asked whether CM Siddaramaiah will meet the MLAs after returning from Delhi, Parameshwara said, "I don't have much information in this regard. The Chief Minister is in Delhi and has met senior leaders of the high command. We do not know the details of their discussions or whether any directions have been given."

"If he is directed to meet the legislators, he will certainly call for a meeting," Parameshwara added.

Responding to senior Congress MLA Raju Kage’s statement about the delay in fund release and the government losing control over bureaucracy, Parameshwara said, "MLA Raju Kage might be facing these issues personally. We acknowledge his concerns, and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will resolve them."

When questioned about many MLAs expressing displeasure over the conduct of ministers, Parameshwara said, "During the legislators' meeting, everyone was given a chance to voice their concerns. Many did speak up. This is not a serious issue; it will be resolved."

"Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will take care of it. MLAs will always have grievances, no matter which party is in power. It is not always possible to fulfil all of their demands. I am confident that the CM will address these concerns," Parameshwara concluded.

Amid the growing embarrassment for the Congress government in Karnataka following statements made by its own senior MLAs, State Home Minister G. Parameshwara, on Tuesday, stirred a fresh controversy by stating that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has no money left as everything has already been given to the people in the form of ration.

The remark has triggered a statewide debate over the sustainability and impact of the state government's guarantee schemes.

Reacting sharply to the statement by Parameshwara, former Infosys Chief Financial Officer and activist T.V. Mohandas Pai, on Tuesday, posted on X, saying: "Very sad to see the disastrous impact of freebies by the Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah. Even Home Minister G. Parameshwara says so -- no money for development, investments, or job creation."

"Three budgets are over, and still no money for development. Two more budgets to go. So, by the end of five years, what development will Karnataka see? Jobs?" Pai asked the state government.

Karnataka BJP President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra stated, "This implies the Chief Minister, through his Home Minister, has sent a message to Congress MLAs that there's no money in the treasury and they shouldn't ask for grants."

Home Minister Parameshwara made the statement while addressing a gathering after inaugurating a new building of the Fire and Emergency Services Department in the city of Badami on Monday.

In his speech, Parameshwara said, "You prepare a plan for the overall development of Badami city. It doesn't matter how much the budget is - even if it is a thousand crore rupees project, prepare the blueprint and send it to the Central government. Because here (in Karnataka), we don't have money. Siddaramanna (CM Siddaramaiah) has no money. Whatever funds we had, we have already given to you -- rice, grains, dal, and oil."

