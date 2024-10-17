"Never said that I wanted to become CM": BJP leader Anil Vij after inducted into Haryana Cabinet

Hours after taking oath as a cabinet minister in the newly formed government of Haryana, BJP leader Anil Vij denied speculations that he was claiming to become Chief Minister of the state. "I never said that I wanted to be the CM. Information was spread among my supporters and workers that Anil Vij doesn’t want to be the CM or doesn’t want to take any responsibility. Till now, I have completed all the tasks assigned to me by the party. If the party gives me this responsibility, then I will fulfill it," Anil Vij told media persons.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Anil Vij, along with MLAs Shruti Choudhary, Krishan Lal Panwar from Israna, Rao Narbir Singh from Badshahpur, and Mahipal Dhanda from Panipat, was inducted as a minister in CM Nayab Saini's Cabinet earlier today. The remarks came shortly after Nayab Singh Saini took the oath as Chief Minister of Haryana for the second time.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya administered the oath of office to Nayab Saini and his council of ministers at a ceremony held at Dussehra Ground in Sector 5, Panchkula. Several BJP MLAs, including Arti Singh Rao from Ateli, Rajesh Nagar from Tigaon, Gaurav Gautam from Palwal, Arvind Kumar Sharma from Gohana, Shyam Singh Rana from Radaur, Ranbir Singh Gangwa from Barwala, and Krishan Bedi from Narwana, also took their oaths as ministers in the Haryana government.

Prominent leaders attended the event, including Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Rajiv Ranjan Singh. The BJP is forming its third consecutive government in Haryana after winning 48 out of 90 seats in the assembly elections, while the Congress secured 37 seats.

Notably, during the Haryana polls on October 5, Vij confidently stated that the BJP would form the government in Haryana and hinted at the possibility of becoming Chief Minister, citing his seniority in the party. The BJP candidate from the Ambala Cantt Assembly seat said, "...BJP will form its government in Haryana. The CM will be decided by the party. If the party wants me, then our next meeting will be at the Chief Minister's residence. I am the senior-most in the party..."