Never seen Bihar cops lathi charge criminals: Tejashwi on Nitish's action against protestors

Patna, Aug 21 After the Patna Police lathi charged protesters during the Bharat Bandh on Wednesday, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav sharply criticised the action by the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government.

Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav shared a video of the incident and accused Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of directing the police to target Dalit and marginalised communities while allowing criminals to act with impunity.

Tejashwi Yadav stated, “The police initiated the lathi charge on Dalit and marginalised people under the direction of Nitish Kumar, but he has given criminals a free hand to commit crimes. I've never seen Bihar police initiate a lathi charge on criminals.”

During the Bharat Bandh, a significant number of protestors from the Bhim Army gathered at Dak Bungalow Chowk in Patna to express their dissent against the Supreme Court's ruling on quota within quota in the Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) categories.

Given the large size of the crowd, the Patna Police resorted to lathi charge and used water cannons in an effort to disperse the protestors.

This action by the police has drawn criticism from Opposition leaders, including Tejashwi Yadav, who have condemned the government's handling of the situation.

The RJD leader further criticised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, claiming that crime in Bihar has reached unprecedented levels and the elderly CM, is not being able to govern efficiently.

He highlighted Nitish Kumar's role as head of the Home Department, accusing him of failing to maintain law and order in Bihar.

Tejashwi Yadav highlighted the alarming rise in crimes in Bihar.

“We have been regularly releasing the crime bulletin. People in the state are in a state of panic, refusing to go out of their homes. Criminals are killing people inside homes, bombs are being exploded in Patna. CM Nitish Kumar is looking helpless. It is a double-engine government, but crime is rising in Bihar,” LoP Yadav said.

Tejashwi Yadav also mentioned his intention to visit the victim in Hajipur, indicating his commitment to addressing the concerns of those affected by the increasing crime rate.

“I am going to meet the family members of a public representative who was gunned down in Hajipur recently. The morale of criminals is very high and justice has become impossible in the Nitish Kumar government,” Tejashwi Yadav said.

