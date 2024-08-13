'Never stands for national interest', Gourav Vallabh slams Congress' stance on Hindenburg report

New Delhi, Aug 12 Criticising the Congress over its stance on the reports and articles published by US-based short-selling firm Hindenburg Research, BJP leader Gourav Vallabh said on Monday that the grand old party has a history of putting national interests on the backburner.

In its latest report, Hindenburg Research has accused market regulator SEBI of having 'questionable connections' with a certain business house.

"The Congress never stood for matters of national interest but sided with foreign forces and their interests. Today, the party has joined hands with foreign forces to slow the pace of the Indian economy and cause harm to the small-time investors to impede market growth. However, the Indian stock market is quite strong. The fictitious report of Hindenburg has not had any impact on it," Vallabh said.

"In 2014, there were only 2 crore 20 lakh demat accounts in the country, which have gone up to 15 crore today. How did this 15-time increase happen? Through IPO, the companies have raised Rs 3.25 lakh crore in the last four years. Why this never happened before? How did the mutual fund industry become worth Rs 65 lakh crore? The people of this country would like to know from the Congress," Vallabh said.

People also want to know about Congress' connections with Anla Cheng Mark Kingdon Enterprises, OCCRP and Soros Funded Open Society Foundation, the Congress-turned-BJP leader said.

"The Congress posts tweets minutes after the release of the Hindenburg report but has been maintaining silence on the Bangladesh unrest issue. Did Hindenburg already send a report to the Congress," Vallabh questioned.

He also said the nation wants to know the "draft" formulated after Rahul Gandhi's "compromise" with the Communist Party of China.

"Why has the Congress in course of opposing Prime Minister Narendra Modi stooped to such a level that it has now begun opposing the economy of the country? Didn't the assets of Congress leaders increase in an unprecedented manner? Rahul Gandhi's net worth in 2004 was Rs 55 lakh which rose to Rs 20.5 crore in 2024," he said.

Similarly, Vallabh said, the assets of other leaders like P. Chidambaram and Abhishek Manu Singhvi also increased manifold.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor