Never was there any ‘jan sunwai’ under Congress: Rajasthan Dy CM

Jaipur, Dec 8 Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari and Urban Development & Housing Minister Jhabar Singh Kharra conducted a grievance redressal session for BJP workers from across Rajasthan at the state BJP headquarters on Monday.

BJP state Vice President Jyoti Mirdha and State General Secretary Kailash Meghwal were also present.

Kumari stated that a large number of cases from various districts were received, many of which have already been forwarded to respective departments for action.

She said that in several instances, officials were contacted on the spot to initiate immediate resolution.

She said the initiative - launched under the direction of BJP State President Madan Rathore and Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma - would significantly speed up resolution of grassroots-level concerns.

“Our party workers are our strength. It is our commitment that every complaint is pursued until closure. Follow-up will be strictly monitored every 48 hours,” she said.

Targeting the previous government, she added, “For five years under Congress, workers’ concerns were ignored. In the BJP government, grievance redressal - whether for public or party workers - is a priority, and ministers conduct such hearings twice a week.”

Minister Jhabar Singh Kharra informed that nearly 150 workers presented complaints related to development works, encroachment, administrative delays, and other civic matters.

“These cases are being reviewed after obtaining reports from relevant departments,” he said.

Attacking the Congress, he said that if Congress wants municipal and panchayat elections without OBC reservation, they should openly admit it.

He claimed that reservation can only proceed after completion of due legal process, as mandated by the courts, and that the Backward Classes Commission is working according to procedure.

State Office Secretary Mukesh Pareek informed that the next worker grievance session will be held on Tuesday, December 9, from 11 AM to 1 PM, with Agriculture Minister Kirodi Lal Meena and Energy Minister Hira Lal Nagar presiding.

He added that BJP state vice president Sarita Geena and state general secretary Shravan Singh Bagdi will also be present.

He said that the workers may register grievances after a recommendation from their Mandal President, District Office Bearer, or State Office Bearer, and submission of the prescribed form.

