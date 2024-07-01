New criminal laws are efficient, effective, fair & transparent: J&K DGP

Srinagar, July 1 Jammu & Kashmir DGP, R.R. Swain said on Monday that the new criminal procedure code called the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provides a clear legal mandate to tackle cross-border terrorism in the union territory.

Addressing the implementation ceremony of the three criminal laws at the police headquarters here on Monday, the police chief said that the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in the context of Jammu and Kashmir provides a helpful definition of terrorism as it categorically and explicitly provides a legal mandate to tackle terrorism emanating from beyond the international borders.

He said that Nyaya Sanhita has a dedicated section to combat organised crime, ensuring that there is no room for unlawful activities orchestrated by syndicates that pose a grave threat to the internal security of the country.

"We are deeply aware that the responsibility now lies with us to ensure that these reforms achieve their full potential. It casts an onerous responsibility on the Jammu and Kashmir Police, which have been fighting terrorism for the last 35 years," the senior police officer said.

Emphasising the importance of a stable environment for effective law-enforcement, the DGP said that ensuring public peace, security, and order through the rule of law presupposes that there shall be a semblance of peace and order so that investigators, witnesses, prosecutors, and trial courts are able to do their duty free from fear.

He added that it is in J&K where the new laws have become a booster and a set of great enablers in addition to investing heavily in quality training of our investigating officers. We have started to prioritise good investigations and have begun ranking districts on various law enforcement parameters to boost healthy competition.

"The new laws demand more from our existing resources, requiring the strengthening of our verticals, primarily through embedding law officers in our core investigative framework.

"We have requested the home department to strengthen us with 321 law officers at various levels," he said, while explaining the need for additional resources and support.

The DGP said that while giving a clear mandate to deal with terrorism, the new laws have put greater responsibility, particularly in the utilisation of CCTVs, which now features real-time capabilities.

"It is now obligatory to maintain records of the arrested persons with grounds of arrest at both the police stations and district levels. These records must be digitally displayed, reinforcing transparency and accountability in law enforcement procedures. The new arrangement requires addressing challenges such as infrastructure investment, data security, and preventing technology misuse.

"Senior police officers are convinced that quality training of police personnel, such as in forensics, is inescapable. We would sincerely require to strengthen and add to our pool of personnel integral to our police station setup who would be forensic experts for handling digital evidence and devices," he added.

Addressing Lt. Governor, Manoj Sinha, and Chief Secretary, Atul Dulloo, who were present during the ceremony, the police chief said: "I am indebted to all of you for the constant support and guidance given to us in fulfilling our requirements for the implementation of these laws.

"These new laws symbolise a paradigm shift in our approach to justice. They embody the country's commitment to a system that is efficient and effective, and yet fair and transparent, reflective of the aspirations of a rising and aspiring India," the police chief said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor