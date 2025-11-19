New criminal laws have potential to increase conviction rates to 90 pc: Maha CM

Mumbai, Nov 19 Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said that new criminal laws have the potential to increase conviction rates to 90 per cent, saying that victims are getting justice within a certain time frame now.

He further stated that there was no provision in the British-era criminal laws that would help in convictions in new-age crimes where the investigations depend on digital and electronic evidence. As a result, the victims of various crimes had to wait for a long time for justice.

However, now, with the implementation of the new criminal laws by the Central Government, he claimed that the victims were getting justice within a certain time frame.

The CM was speaking after the inauguration of a five-day exhibition based on the new criminal laws at Azad Maidan.

“The British had prepared the Indian Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act to rule India. These are laws that are about 125 to 150 years old. There was no provision in these laws for the progress of India or to provide speedy justice to the victims here. However, this system has been changed with the enactment of these new laws and has been made stricter for the accused and for getting justice for the victims. In a democracy, the elected government is the 'trustee' of the people and not the ruler. Accordingly, these laws have been created. The new laws emphasize more on justice than punishment,” he observed.

“In 2013, the state's crime conviction rate was 9 per cent, now it has come to 53 per cent. The implementation of these new criminal laws certainly has the potential to increase this rate to 90 per cent. The government has reformed the police force through 14 decisions. The appointment rules and a new structure of the police force have been made. A police force that is ready for new challenges is being created. More than 50 thousand posts have been filled in the last few years. Our police force is number one in the country, now we will try to make it number one in the world as well,” said the chief minister.

According to him cybercrime is a new challenge and the state has the best cyber lab in the country. In the last few days, more than 60 girls have been saved from cyber bullying. Evidence is being verified transparently through the Justice Assistant Mobile Vans.

“Due to new technology, the 'pendency' of samples with the Justice Assistant Laboratories is also reducing. The new criminal laws have provided the facility to register a crime under any police station. Therefore, the criminal will no longer be able to escape by committing a crime and fleeing to other states. The facility of registering an FIR is also available to the citizens,” he noted.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in his speech said that the new criminal laws have created a system to secure evidence and bring criminals to prison with the help of new technology in line with the times. The implementation of the new criminal laws has also created the power to severely punish the distorted mentality in the society.

He further said there are various provisions in the new criminal laws for dynamic justice and to increase transparency. These laws have a system for punishing criminals by considering digital and electronic evidence.

“There are important provisions for the safety of women and children and these laws are consistent with the basic principles of freedom, equality and justice in the Constitution. The usefulness of any law depends on its implementation, this exhibition is an opportunity to learn about these laws,” he added.

