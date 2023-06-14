New Delhi: Crane operator dies after portion of under-construction flyover collapses

By ANI | Published: June 14, 2023 12:21 PM 2023-06-14T12:21:51+5:30 2023-06-14T12:25:02+5:30

New Delhi [India], June 14 : In a tragic mishap, a crane operator lost his life after a portion ...

New Delhi: Crane operator dies after portion of under-construction flyover collapses | New Delhi: Crane operator dies after portion of under-construction flyover collapses

New Delhi: Crane operator dies after portion of under-construction flyover collapses

Next

New Delhi [India], June 14 : In a tragic mishap, a crane operator lost his life after a portion of an under-construction flyover near Samalkha on NH-48 collapsed on Wednesday morning.

The under-construction flyover on NH-48 is being built to connect the Dwarka expressway.

Further details are awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Samalkha New Delhi New Delhi Lok Sabha New Delhi District New Delhi Airport Lucknow New Delhi Lucknow New Delhi Tejas Express New Delhi Times Bjp New Delhi New Delhi Aiims New Delhi Assembly