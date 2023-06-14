New Delhi: Crane operator dies after portion of under-construction flyover collapses
By ANI | Published: June 14, 2023 12:21 PM 2023-06-14T12:21:51+5:30 2023-06-14T12:25:02+5:30
New Delhi [India], June 14 : In a tragic mishap, a crane operator lost his life after a portion of an under-construction flyover near Samalkha on NH-48 collapsed on Wednesday morning.
The under-construction flyover on NH-48 is being built to connect the Dwarka expressway.
Further details are awaited.
