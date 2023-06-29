New Delhi: Gold smuggling accused booked for threatening investigation officer

New Delhi [India], June 29 : Delhi police have registered a case against two persons for allegedly threatening a Customs investigation officer who is investigating a gold smuggling case against them, according to an FIR filed by Additional Commissioner (Customs).

The complaint was filed by Additional Commissioner (Customs) at IGI Airport Police station, Delhi

IGI Airport Customs had booked a case of gold smuggling against two passengers Aman Bhanushali and Rohit Kapoor.

Later during the investigation, their identity was revealed as Krishna Patil resident of Mumbai, and Praveen resident of Sonipat.

FIR further stated that on June 22, they both arrived at T-2, IGI Airport, New Delhi from Vadodara by Indigo Airlines.

The FIR stated that in the course of an investigation conducted, it was revealed that the Gold recovered from them belonged to one person named Vishal Malik, a resident of Sonipat, he has provided them with all the fake identities to travel. Hence, the matter may be investigated against all three people mentioned above for acquiring fake identities.

FIR Stated that 'Vishal Malik has been constantly threatening the IO of this case through his mobile since 22 June and obstructing the investigation of the case.

FIR Stated that 'Hence it is requested to register a case against Vishal Malik for regularly threatening the Government officer and obstructing in discharging his duties.

Delhi police registered a case Under sections 420/468/471/474/506 of IPC at IGI Airport Police Station and further investigation has started, said police.

