New Delhi Railway Station Alert: Suspected Objects Found in Garbage Area, No Explosive Threat Detected, Police Says

Suspected objects discovered in a garbage area at New Delhi Railway Station’s Paharganj side turned out to be inert training grenades, according to Delhi Police. The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) examined the items on Friday and confirmed they contained no explosives, posing no threat.

Delhi Police identified the items as wall grenades used in military exercises. These grenades typically hold firecracker powder for training purposes and lack the capability to harm life or property. The discovery did not cause panic as standard operating procedures (SOPs) were followed. The National Security Guard (NSG) will arrive for further security measures.

"Some suspected objects were found in the garbage area at the New Delhi Railway station, Paharganj side. The same was checked by BDS, no explosive was detected by them and there is no threat," the Delhi Police said, as quoted by ANI.

"The grenade that has been found is a wall grenade used in army training, in which firecracker gunpowder is put and used in training. It does not contain any explosive material that can harm life or property. There is no panic-like atmosphere, all SOPs are being followed at the spot. Further NSG will come and take it over," it further added.