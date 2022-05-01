New Delhi: Septuagenarian found murdered in Civil Lines area

A 77-year-old man was found murdered in the Civil Lines area of New Delhi earlier on Sunday.

The victim's son found his father in his bed with his throat slit and knife injuries. The victim was brought dead at Sushruta Trauma Centre.

Cash was reportedly stolen from the man's house in Civil Lines.

A security guard said he had seen two people trying to flee.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor