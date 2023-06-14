New Delhi: Two stabbed over game of Gilli-Danda in Khadda Colony area

New Delhi [India], June 14 : Three people, including a minor, have been arrested for allegedly stabbing two people on Tuesday in the Khadda Colony area, said the police.

The arrested accused have been identified as Anas and Saqib. During interrogation, the accused told that they had a fight with the injured over a game of gilli-danda on June 1. Enraged with the fight, the accused attacked the victim when he saw the victim on Tuesday, informed Delhi Police.

On June 1, an internal scuffle broke out between some youth, including minors, while playing street games in Khadda Colony of New Delhi's Kalindi Kunj.

According to Delhi Police, while playing the street game of gilli-danda, a fight broke out which was later settled. But on June 13, the accused stabbed two people named Rishu and Anand.

Delhi police on the basis of CCTV footage, investigated the incident and arrested three people, including a minor

During interrogation, the accused told Delhi Police that they had a fight with the injured over gilli-danda on June 1.

The incident of stabbing took place in Khadda colony under the Kalindi Kunj police station area at around 6.45 pm on June 13.

Rishu Tiwari (16), a ninth-class student and Anand Mathur (19) studying in the 2nd year of graduation were injured in the stabbing.

The accused are two 19-year-olds Anas Fakruddin a school drop out and Saqib Alimuddin were arrested based on the CCTV footage. The third accused that was apprehended is a minor.

Upon interrogation, it was revealed that Saqib and Rishu had a fight on June 1 on a petty issue of Gilli-Danda and were hostile to each other. Yesterday, after twelve days of the incident, on seeing Rishi he was attacked by the accused. Anand came to save them and received injuries.

