New Delhi-Una Vande Bharat Express starts regular service

Six days after the inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, New Delhi to Amb Andaura Vande Bharat Express commenced its regular service on Wednesday.

The Vande Bharat Express, also known as Train 18, is a semi-high-speed, intercity, electric multiple-unit train operated by the Indian Railways.

Train number 22447 Vande Bharat Express departed from New Delhi railway station at 5:50 am.

"It will take 4 hours 46 minutes to reach Una at 10:34 am. The Maximum speed of this train would be 130 km," said Loco pilot Mahendra Kumar Meena.

Iqubal Singh, the first passenger on the train, said, "It is a very special journey for me. I came from Dubai, and have to go to Chandigarh. I was surprised when my friend booked the ticket for this train."

Another passenger, Rashmi Dhiman, said that she had planned to travel by the new train ten days ago. "We are lucky that we got the tickets. We will go to Dharamshala and travelling by this train to Una. I am glad to travel by this train."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the inaugural run of Vande Bharat Express from Una railway station on October 13.

This train will run six days a week (except Friday).

Vande Bharat Express is a train set rake of 16 Coaches comprising Executive Class and Chair Car coaches. It is an advanced version of Vande Bharat compared to the earlier ones, being much lighter and capable of reaching higher speed in shorter duration.

It accelerates to 100 km per hour in just 52 seconds. The introduction of the train will help boost tourism in the region and provide a comfortable and faster mode of travel.

This is the fourth Vande Bharat train in the country, the other three being run between New Delhi - Varanasi and New Delhi - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and between Gandhinagar and Mumbai.

According to Railways, the new Vande Bharat trains have improved features including reclining seats, automatic fire sensors, CCTV cameras, on-demand content with wifi Facility, three-hour battery backup and GPS systems to make travelling safer and more comfortable.

The Integral Coach Factory has set a target of manufacturing 75 Vande Bharat trains by August 2023.

It also has a photocatalytic ultraviolet air purification system in the roof-mounted package unit (RMPU) for air purification.

Vande Bharat Express is a new-age train redefining passenger travelling in India.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor