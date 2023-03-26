New Dharamshala-Delhi air route launched, Anurag Thakur thanks PM Modi

New Delhi [India], March 26 : Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for connecting Dharamshala with the country after a new air route was launched from Delhi to Dharamshala.

Notably, Union Minister Anurag Thakur, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia and Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation General VK Singh today flagged off the first IndiGo Airline Delhi-Dharamshala-Delhi flight.

While talking to , the minister said, "I thank PM Modi, for this step of connecting Dharamshala with the country. This gives benefits to the tourists, devotees, students, and many others coming here."

"I would like to thank PM Narendra Modi, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Minister of State for Civil Aviation General Dr Vijay Kumar Singh for the work of connecting Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh with the country. Everyone will get a huge benefit from this air service," the minister added.

Speaking on the occasion Anurag Thakur expressed his gratitude towards the Ministry of Civil Aviation for facilitating Indigo's connectivity to Himachal Pradesh and said, "IndiGo could not have become a truly national airline without flying to the hill state."

Thakur made a case for a larger airport and said, "Currently passengers coming to Himachal from all over India have to go to Delhi and then board connecting flights to the State. A larger airport will provide direct seamless connectivity to passengers."

Thakur credited PM Modi for the rapid expansion of airport infrastructure in the country and said, "The number has gone from 74 to over 140 in a short span of time. It is due to the UDAN scheme that the people in Hawai Chappal can travel in Hawai Jahaz."

Speaking about the magnitude of service provided by the airport, Thakur said, "Dharamshala airport connects five districts with ease of connectivity and directly benefits half of the population of the state. This single IndiGo flight goes a long way in connecting half of the state and a few places in Punjab to the rest of the country."

Scindia lauded Anurag Thakur's efforts towards the creation of sports infrastructure in the State and said, "It is because of his strenuous efforts, Dharamshala is today a hub of not just regional or national cricket but of international cricket."

