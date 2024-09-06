New Israeli Ambassador among 5 envoys presenting credentials to President

New Delhi, Sep 6 President Droupadi Murmu on Friday accepted credentials from the new envoys of five countries.

The High Commissioners/Ambassadors of Solomon Islands, Nauru, Italy, Iceland and Israel presented their credentials at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The five comprised Ambassadors Antonio Enrico Bartoli of Italy, Benedikt Hoskuldsson of Iceland, and Reuven Azar of Israel, and High Commissioners Anthony Makabo of Solomon Islands and Kane Amandus of Nauru.

The new Israeli envoy, who reached India last month, had stressed that he would continue the work to nourish and promote the "unique relationship" between the two countries, which had, last year, celebrated the elevation of bilateral ties to full diplomatic relations. In 2017, Prime Minister Narendra Modi became the first Indian Prime Minister to visit the country.

"Both countries are ancient, hold rich cultures and a bright future. I am really happy to take charge and had dedicated the last few months to prepare for this assignment," Azar had said in a video post on X.

Azar has earlier served as the foreign policy advisor to the Prime Minister of Israel.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor