New Jalpaiguri-Darjeeling Toy Train Services Temporarily Suspended After Diesel Engine Derails

Train services between New Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling were temporarily suspended on Friday, April 25, after a diesel engine derailed in West Bengal's Darjeeling district. The incident occurred near Sukna when a toy train heading toward Kurseong collided with another toy train. The engine reportedly lost control upon reaching Sukna, derailed, and overturned.

Officials from the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway quickly reached the site. Fortunately, the diesel engine was not attached to any bogies at the time of the accident, and no injuries or casualties were reported.

Visuals From Train Accident Site in Darjeeling

Darjeeling, West Bengal: A toy train diesel engine met with an accident near Sukna while heading towards Kurseong. The engine, which was not carrying any bogies, derailed and fell off the track. As a result, the daily NJP-Darjeeling service was cancelled pic.twitter.com/ekgsI2BcVG — IANS (@ians_india) April 25, 2025

A video shared by the news agency IANS shows the engine lying on its side beside the tracks, with railway workers seen struggling to bring it back on track. Efforts to lift the engine using a crane have begun, and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the derailment.