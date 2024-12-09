New Jharkhand Assembly’s first session begins; Hemant Soren, other members sworn in

Ranchi, Dec 9 The first session of the newly formed sixth Jharkhand Assembly began on Monday with Protem Speaker Prof Stephen Marandi initiating the proceedings by reading the Governor's message, marking the formation of the new house.

In his address, Marandi paid tribute to the martyrs of Jharkhand and expressed hope for collective efforts to fulfil their vision of a developed state. He also outlined the process for electing the permanent Speaker of the Assembly.

Deepika Pandey Singh, sworn in as Minister, stated: “We have the overwhelming support of the people. Entrusted with the Rural Development portfolio, I will focus on strengthening it. Delays at the block-level offices will not be tolerated.”

Chief Minister Hemant Soren was the first to take the oath as the representative from the Barhait constituency. Other ministers included Radha Krishna Kishore, Finance Minister and MLA from Chhatarpur; Deepak Birua, Transport Minister and MLA from Chaibasa; Ramdas Soren, School Education Minister, who took his oath in Santhali as MLA of Ghatsila; Sudivya Kumar Sonu, Urban Development Minister and MLA of Giridih; Irfan Ansari, Health Minister, who took oath in Bangla, as MLA of Jamtara; Hafizul Hasan, Water Resources Minister and MLA of Madhupur; Shilpi Neha Tirkey, Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Minister, who took her oath holding the Constitution in her right hand, as MLA of Mandar.

Many MLAs embraced Jharkhand’s linguistic diversity by taking their oaths in regional languages.

This assembly differs from its predecessors in several significant ways. The House now has 81 members instead of 82, following the discontinuation of the Anglo-Indian community nomination system. For the first time in the history of Jharkhand, the ruling coalition holds more seats than in previous assemblies. One-fourth of the MLAs are newcomers, and four parties -- the JD-U, LJP-R, the AJSU Party, and the JLKM -- have a single MLA each.

Jairam Mahato of the Jharkhand Loktantrik Kranti Morcha, who was elected as MLA for the first time from Dumri seat, bowed his head before entering the House. He was barefoot.

In the 81-member House, the JMM has 34 MLAs, the BJP has 21, the Congress has 16, the RJD has four, and the CPI-ML has two. This time there is no Independent MLA in the Assembly.

