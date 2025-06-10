New Kisan Congress zonal leaders for Bihar, UP appointed

New Delhi, June 10 Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the appointment of state/zonal chairpersons for the Kisan Congress in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, reinforcing the party’s commitment to agricultural and rural development.

The appointments, effective immediately, aim to strengthen the party’s outreach among farmers and address key agricultural concerns in these regions.

Dr. Vijay Kumar has been appointed as the chairperson of the Kisan Congress in Bihar, a statement said. His leadership is expected to focus on improving farmer welfare, advocating for better policies, and addressing challenges such as irrigation, crop pricing, and government subsidies.

In Uttar Pradesh, the Congress has appointed multiple zonal chairpersons to oversee different regions.

Ram Bhuwan Shukla will lead the Congress Committee in Uttar Pradesh East, Anand Prakash Verma has been appointed as the chairperson for Uttar Pradesh Central, while Khalil Nambardar will oversee Uttar Pradesh West region of the Congress Committee.

These regions face distinct agricultural challenges, including fluctuating market prices and the impact of climate change on crop yields.

Their leadership will be instrumental in shaping policies that support farmers and improve agricultural sustainability. Additionally, Shiv Naryan Singh Parihar has been appointed as the state/zonal president for the Bundelkhand zone in Uttar Pradesh.

Bundelkhand, often affected by droughts and water scarcity, requires focused attention on irrigation and sustainable farming practices.

Parihar’s leadership is expected to bring strategic solutions to these pressing issues.

The Congress party’s decision to appoint these leaders reflects its on-going efforts to strengthen its presence in rural India and advocate for farmer rights.

With agriculture being a backbone of the Indian economy, these appointments signal a renewed push towards addressing farmer grievances and ensuring their voices are represented in policy discussions.

The newly appointed chairpersons will play a crucial role in mobilising support and driving initiatives that benefit the farming community.

