New Manipur only possible if people embrace fresh ideas: MoS

Imphal, Aug 8 Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Tourism, Suresh Gopi, on Friday reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of a transformed Northeast and stressed that a new and improved Manipur could emerge if people embraced innovative ideas across different sectors.

The Union Minister, focusing on the tourism sector, while holding a series of meetings in Manipur’s Bishnupur district, acknowledged the immense potential of the tourism sector and underlined the need for integrated development to drive economic growth.

In the health sector, he highlighted critical focus areas such as infant mortality, sickle cell anaemia, and malaria, urging the department to intensify efforts in these domains.

Regarding education, Gopi emphasised the importance of conducting special training programs for the capacity building of teachers to improve the quality of government schools and boost enrolment.

In the agricultural sector, the Central minister enquired about the fertiliser distribution system and farmer feedback, suggesting an increase in millet production, in line with the Prime Minister’s nutrition-focused initiatives.

The Minister also reviewed the Open Defecation Free (ODF) initiative led by the PHE Department and reiterated the importance of prioritising health, food, and education, which he said were the backbone of any progressive society.

He assured all possible support from his end for the development of the district.

Gopi chaired a meeting to review the overall functioning of various line departments and assess the implementation of key government schemes.

Bishnupur district Deputy Commissioner Pooja Elangbam presented a comprehensive presentation on the district’s tourism potential, highlighting major attractions such as Khoriphaba Temple, Loukoi Pat, Red Hill and India Peace Memorial, Maibam Lokpa Ching, Nambol, Vishnu Temple, Shri Gopinath Temple, INA War Museum, INA Memorial Complex, Loktak Lake, and the Sangai Ethnic Park.

Responding to the presentation, Gopi emphasised the importance of further developing Loktak Lake, the pride of the state, into a world-class destination, stating that such efforts could significantly boost revenue generation.

The Minister provided constructive feedback to each department, focusing on innovation strategies aligned with the Prime Minister’s vision for the Northeast region.

The Union Minister later paid floral tributes to fallen soldiers of the Indo-Japanese forces at the Indian Peace Memorial Maibam Lokpa Ching and also visited Imphal Peace Museum.

