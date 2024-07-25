New MP Kangana Ranaut Speaks on Protecting Himachal's Art Forms During First Parliament Address (Watch Video)

Actress Kangana Ranaut who has now entered in politics, she recently delivered her inaugural speech in Parliament after winning the Mandi Lok Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh. On Thursday, she shared a clip of her address on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter). In her speech, Kangana drew attention to the 'extinction' of various traditional art forms in Himachal Pradesh.

As a newly elected Member of Parliament for Mandi, Kangana started her speech by expressing gratitude to Speaker Om Birla. Speaking in Hindi, she said, "In Mandi, many art forms are on the verge of extinction. Himachal Pradesh is known for its indigenous construction technique called kath-kuni and the use of sheep skin for creating valuable garments like jackets, caps, shawls, and sweaters. Although these are appreciated abroad, they are becoming scarce here. We need to discuss measures to preserve these traditions."

She further emphasized the threat to Himachal Pradesh's folk music, particularly from regions like Spiti, Kinnaur, and Bharmour, asking, "What actions are being taken to safeguard them?" Kangana's social media post shared alongside the video read, "Aaj Parliament mein Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) ke vishay mein baat rakhne ka pehla mauka mila @bjp4india @bjp4himachal."

In addition to her parliamentary role, Kangana is also engaged in her directorial project *Emergency*. The film, starring Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, and the late actor Satish Kaushik, is now slated for release on September 6 this year, following several delays.