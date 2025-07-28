New normal in foreign policy: EAM Jaishankar showcases PM Modi's global clout from BRICS to Maldives

New Delhi, July 28 During a discussion in the Lok Sabha on Monday on Operation Sindoor, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar explained the ‘transformative’ impact of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s foreign policy on India’s global standing and national security.

He shed light on how the Modi government has recalibrated India’s diplomatic approach, strengthened strategic partnerships, and bolstered India’s image as a decisive global player, contrasting sharply with previous administrations.

Jaishankar explained what he called the shift from a reactive and often hesitant foreign policy framework under the previous UPA government to a proactive, assertive, and strategic vision under PM Modi’s leadership.

He remarked that while earlier governments primarily focused on maintaining diplomatic dialogue even in the face of cross-border terrorism, the current administration has adopted a policy rooted in “diplomatic strength backed by military resolve.”

According to the minister, this shift significantly enhanced India’s ability to safeguard its sovereignty and project its interests internationally.

One of the key achievements, according to Jaishankar, was the government’s effective handling of Operation Sindoor. A calculated response to terror threats emanating from across the border, the operation was not just a military success but also a diplomatic win. This underlined India’s right to self-defence and garnered broad international support.

Over 190 countries expressed solidarity with India during this period, he said, adding, this was a testament to the global credibility India has earned under PM Modi’s foreign policy.

Jaishankar was of the view that PM Modi’s vision has transformed India’s diplomatic engagements into a comprehensive strategy that integrates economic diplomacy, defence cooperation, and cultural outreach. He cited India’s growing ties with key players in the world. They included the U.S., Japan, Australia, and European nations. This serves as proof of a more nuanced and effective foreign policy, Jaishankar said.

Under PM Modi, India has not only strengthened bilateral relationships but also emerged as a pivotal player in multilateral forums like the Quad and the G20.

Jaishankar also highlighted how India’s regional and multilateral diplomacy under Prime Minister Modi has yielded strategic dividends, pointing to two specific examples - the Maldives and BRICS. He noted that under the UPA, India’s ties with the Maldives had frayed to the point where an Indian company was expelled from a major infrastructure project. In sharp contrast, PM Modi was recently invited as the Guest of Honour at the Maldives’ Independence Day celebrations, with India now tasked with building two new airports - a powerful symbol of regained trust and influence.

On the multilateral front, Jaishankar underscored the significance of the BRICS grouping, which includes traditionally non-aligned or even adversarial nations like China, Russia, and Iran. Despite those dynamics, BRICS unequivocally condemned the Pahalgam terror attack and cross-border terrorism - a diplomatic success he attributed to India’s credibility and assertiveness under the current government.

Further, Jaishankar highlighted the government’s efforts to reshape India’s narrative on terrorism. Unlike previous approaches that often resorted to rhetoric, the Modi government has employed a hardline stance backed by credible evidence and international advocacy, leading to greater global recognition of India’s concerns regarding cross-border terrorism. The minister reminded the House that India has repeatedly raised issues related to terror sanctuaries in Pakistan at various international platforms, demanding accountability.

Economic diplomacy under PM Modi’s stewardship was another cornerstone of the speech. Jaishankar explained that foreign investment inflows have gone up considerably. This is the result of initiatives such as “Make in India” and reforms that improve ease of doing business, he added.

The minister attributed this rise to a foreign policy that closely aligns with economic priorities, helping India emerge as one of the fastest-growing major economies in the world.

Moreover, Jaishankar lauded PM Modi’s aggressive outreach to the Indian diaspora worldwide. He remarked that PM Modi’s personal engagement with overseas Indians has strengthened India’s soft power and created a vast network of goodwill ambassadors promoting Indian culture and interests globally. From the Americas to Africa and the Middle East, Modi’s global visits have fostered new partnerships and deepened existing ones.

Jaishankar also talked about the government’s robust response to emerging global challenges, such as the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical shifts. He noted that India’s vaccine diplomacy, supplying millions of doses worldwide. This action was symbolic of the compassionate and strategic dimensions of PM Modi’s foreign policy. This humanitarian effort helped enhance India’s image as a responsible global leader and promote peace.

