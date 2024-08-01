New Parliament Building Water Leakage Video: Problem Was Detected Timely, Says Lok Sabha Secretariat

Opposition parties attacked the central government on Thursday, August 1, after water leaked into the new Parliament building following heavy rainfall in the National Capital. Congress MP Manickam Tagore submitted a notice for an adjournment motion to discuss the building’s “weather resilience.”

Other Congress leaders, along with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Trinamool Congress’s Mahua Moitra, questioned the water dripping in the building, which was built at a cost of around Rs 922 crore by the Tata Group and designed by Gujarat-based HCP Designs, led by architect Bimal Patel.

According to media reports, the heavy rains in Delhi on Wednesday caused water leakage into the Lobby of the newly inaugurated Parliament Building, raising concerns about the structure's weather resilience. Waterlogging was also noticed around the premises, particularly near the New Parliament’s Makar Dwar, with several videos of the waterlogging going viral on social media platforms.

New Parliament Building Water Leakage Video

New Parliament Building made at the cost of ₹1000 crores.



Your taxes are being used well. pic.twitter.com/2P00W71bKV — Nimo Tai (@Cryptic_Miind) August 1, 2024

The Lok Sabha Secretariat addressed the issue, stating that glass domes had been provided in several parts of the building, including in the Lobby, to utilise natural light in line with the concept of a Green Parliament. During the heavy rain on Wednesday, the adhesive material used to fix the glass domes over the Lobby was slightly displaced, causing minor leakage of water.

The problem was detected in a timely manner, and corrective measures were taken immediately. The Secretariat reported that no further leakage has been noticed since. Similarly, the accumulated water opposite Makar Dwar drained out quickly.

The opposition's criticism and the immediate response by the Lok Sabha Secretariat highlight ongoing concerns and scrutiny regarding the resilience and functionality of the new Parliament building.