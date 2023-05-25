New Parliament opening row: Maha Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis terms opposition "double faced"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 25 : After the Congress demanded President Droupadi Murmu inaugurate the Parliament building, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said that this showed the "double-faced nature" of the opposition parties.

The BJP leader said that the former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi too inaugurated the Parliament and Parliament Building in the years 1975 and 1987 respectively.

Speaking with ANI, Fadnavis said, "It is a symbol of a new resurgent India. The whole world is shocked to see that India can construct such a big Parliament in a span of three years," he said.

"But, see the double face of these (Opposition) people. They say that President should inaugurate the Parliament Building. And then Indira Gandhi inaugurated the Parliament building. Then, why did not this issue come up?", the BJP leader asked.

Fadnavis recalled that former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi inaugurated the Library of the Parliament. "Then why did not this issue come up," he questioned the Congress without naming them.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday addressed the controversy that was triggered by the Congress demanding that President of India Droupadi Murmu be invited to inaugurate the new Parliament building. Puri noted that in 1975 then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi inaugurated the Parliament Annexe, and later in 1987 PM Rajiv Gandhi inaugurated the Parliament Library, in a comeback to Congress' allegations.

The inauguration of the newly constructed Parliament building by PM Modi has unleashed a political slugfest with the Opposition demanding President Murmu inaugurate the building. Th ruling party accused it of showing a "disregard" for the democratic process.

Twenty opposition parties have said that they would boycott the ceremony to unveil the new Parliament building. Among these are the Congress, AIUDF, DMK, Aam Aadmi Party, Shiv Sena (UBT), Samajwadi Party, TMC, Janta Dal (United), Nationalist Congress Party, Communist Party of India (Marxist), RJD, Indian Union Muslim League, National Conference, Communist Party of India, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Kerala Congress (Mani), Vidhuthalai Chirunthaigal Katchi, Rashtriya Lok Dal, Revolutionary, Socialist Party and the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

PM Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will dedicate to the nation the new Parliament building on May 28.

PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament Building on December 10, 2020. It has been built in record time with quality construction.

In the present building of the Parliament, there is a provision for the sitting of 543 Members in the Lok Sabha and 250 in the Rajya Sabha. Considering the future requirements, arrangements have been made for a meeting of 888 members in the Lok Sabha and 384 members in the Rajya Sabha in the newly constructed building of the Parliament. The joint session of both Houses will be held in the Lok Sabha chamber.

