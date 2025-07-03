New policy for solid waste management in Maha soon: Minister

Mumbai, July 3 Minister Uday Samant on Thursday told the Legislative Council that a comprehensive policy will soon be implemented, keeping in mind the various problems faced by the state, from Gram Panchayats to the Mumbai Municipal Corporation, regarding solid waste management.

He was replying to a question raised by Pragya Satav (Congress).

Stating that around 7,000 metric tonnes of waste is generated in Mumbai every day, Minister Samant said that work is underway to clear the space accumulated since 1930 at Deonar Dumping Ground by removing the waste, and Kanjurmarg is an alternative solution.

“There are complaints of transport problems and waste falling on the roads in all the Municipal Corporations. Therefore, the new policy will also include the problems of waste transportation,” he said.

Minister Samant said that the guidelines of the Comptroller General of Accounts are being implemented and that the state government is also considering setting up waste-based power generation projects instead of dumping in the future.

In another question raised by Kripal Tumane (Shiv Sena), the minister said in the wake of frequent fire incidents in malls in Mumbai, the state government has decided to take strict steps regarding fire audits against the concerned malls.

“Instructions will be given to the concerned municipalities to complete the fire audits of all malls in the state within 90 days. Action will be taken to disconnect the electricity and water connections of malls that do not meet the fire safety standards,” he said.

Minister Samant said that the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation has already started action. No negligence regarding fire safety will be tolerated anymore, and all the class B, C and D Municipalities in the state should check the fire safety compliance of the malls.

If necessary, strict action will be taken as per the provisions of the Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Protection of Life Act 2006, he added.

