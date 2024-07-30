New political party floated in ethnic violence-hit Manipur

Imphal, July 30 Miffed with the 'failure' of the Central and state governments and the existing political parties’ sluggishness to end the over a year-long ethnic strife in Manipur, people from different walks of life have formed a new political party -- Good Governance Party (GGP) -- in the northeastern state.

Former Manipur Human Rights Commission member Yambem Laba and political activist Sanabam Radhumani have been elected as President and General Secretary of the GGP, respectively.

Leading personalities of Manipur including political commentator Nongdalenkhomba Moirangthem, retired Colonel Haorungbam Sharat, and retired IPS officer Potsangbam Sonamani, among others, are also associated with the new party.

Interacting with the media on Tuesday, Laba said the new political party is a product of the public sentiment on the current crisis the state has been witnessing for more than a year now.

Public representatives like ministers, MLAs, and MPs are unable to handle the crisis properly, he said.

While announcing that the GGP would contest the 2027 Assembly elections, Laba said that candidates would be chosen from a simple, honest, dedicated, and dynamic background.

The GGP President also underlined that the BJP-led government’s inability to reach out to all parts of Manipur is a big hindrance in resolving the ongoing crisis.

“We would choose a Chief Minister who can travel to all parts of the state and is acceptable to all,” he added.

