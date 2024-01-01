New Regulation: Packaged Items Required to Clearly Display Price per Unit

Starting Monday, manufacturers and importers of packaged items are now required to disclose the price per unit alongside the overall Maximum Retail Price (MRP) on the packaging. This decision, after facing multiple delays, has been enforced by the government. Additionally, producers and importers are obligated to include the month and year of manufacturing on the packaging.

So far, importers had the option to mention the month and year in which the commodity was manufactured or pre-packed or imported on the package. So far, importers preferred mentioning the date of import. The new rule, which does away with the provision of mentioning the month and year of 'pre-packed or imported', will ensure consumers know the exact age of the products, TOI reported.

As per the updated regulations, manufacturers and importers must now specify the unit price per kilogram or liter for items exceeding one kilogram or liter. Similarly, for items weighing less than one kilogram or liter, the unit price must be stated in per gram or milliliter (ml). For pre-packed items longer than one meter, the unit price will be per meter, while for items less than one meter, it will be per centimeter. Packaged items with multiple units, such as pencils or pens, will also display the price per piece alongside the MRP.

This transparency is intended to assist consumers in making informed choices. Many entities have already started complying, and as of January 1, adherence to these regulations becomes mandatory. Any violation will result in penal action in accordance with the rules, as stated by an official.

The consumer affairs ministry initially notified these changes in November 2021, setting April 2022 as the deadline for enforcement. However, the deadline was extended in collaboration with the industry to provide sufficient time for adjustments. The ministry also eliminated 'specified quantities' norms for packaging in 19 categories, giving manufacturers the freedom to decide quantities for items like milk, tea, biscuits, edible oil, atta, soft drinks, baby food, and more.