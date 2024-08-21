New RG Kar vice-principal reaches CBI office for questioning

Kolkata, Aug 21 Bulbul Mukhopadhyay, the newly-appointed medical superintendent-cum-vice principal (MSVP) at the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata where a junior doctor was raped and murder earlier this month, reached the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) office on Wednesday after being summoned by the probe agency.

Sources said she reached the CBI office when the agency officers were interrogating the controversial former principal of R.G. Kar, Sandip Ghosh, in connection with the case.

However, the CBI has so far remained tight-lipped on the reason for summoning Mukhopadhyay for questioning.

Mukhopadhyay was elevated to the position of medical superintendent-cum-vice principal at R.G Kar replacing Sanjay Vashisth on August 11, just two days after the body of the junior doctor was found in the seminar room of the hospital on the morning of August 9.

Mukhopadhyay was also heading the internal probe committee constituted by the hospital to probe the rape and murder case. Sources said she is probably being questioned by the central agency on the findings of the internal probe committee.

Meanwhile, Sandip Ghosh, who was asked by the Kolkata Police to be present at the police headquarters by 12 noon on Wednesday, could not reach there as he is being questioned by the CBI since 9 a.m.

The police summoned him for questioning for revealing the identity of the victim while addressing mediapersons about the incident.

This was the sixth consecutive day that Ghosh appeared before the CBI for questioning since last Friday. He had been questioned for about 12-14 hours daily.

Earlier in the day, a PIL was filed at the Calcutta High Court demanding a probe by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into the alleged financial irregularities at RG Kar when Ghosh was its principal.

A division bench of Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya has admitted the petition filed by Akhtar Ali, the former deputy medical superintendent at R.G. Kar.

The petition came after the West Bengal government earlier this week announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by an IG-rank officer to probe the allegations of financial irregularities at the hospital when Ghosh was the principal.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor