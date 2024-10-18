New roadmap for economic & industrial growth prepared: MP CM

Bhopal, Oct 18 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday said his government has prepared a new roadmap for both economic and industrial growth in the state.

He said the initiative of 'Regional Industry Conclaves' (RIC), which is still underway, has witnessed fruitful results. The step has been taken to ensure economic and industrial growth in all parts of the state.

Addressing the 13th edition of 'India Chem-2024' along with Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare J. P. Nadda in Mumbai on Friday, Yadav said RICs are being organised to align with the Centre's efforts in industrialisation and investment.

Notably, the Regional Industry Conclaves are being organised in every division of Madhya Pradesh and big projects are being announced by the leading business houses. The state government is also working on the concept of 'one district-one product'.

So far, conclaves have been held in Ujjain, Jabalpur, Gwalior and Sagar and the upcoming events are scheduled in Rewa and Shahdol division this month.

Yadav further stated that the state has immense potential for the establishment of a wide range of industries. To promote the state’s industrial policies, roadshows have been conducted in key cities such as Mumbai, Coimbatore, Bengaluru, and Kolkata.

He claimed several industry groups have already expressed interest and initiated steps towards investing in the state.

"Our government has prepared attractive policy in the concept of ease of doing business," he added.

He further stated that the country is moving forward on the path of progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Madhya Pradesh will leave no stone unturned to contribute to the growth of the nation.

