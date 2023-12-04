New Telangana Assembly constituted, Gazette notification issued

Hyderabad, Dec 4 A gazette notification was issued on Monday by the Election Commission of India, constituting the third legislative Assembly of Telangana.

The notification contains the names of the elected members of Assembly from all 119 constituencies.

The notification was issued after Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj and Election Commission of India Secretary Avinash Kumar submitted the list of elected MLAs to Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan.

Earlier, the governor dissolved the second Assembly of Telangana. According to a communique from the governor’s office, that consequent to the resolution dated December 3, 2023 by the Council of Ministers recommending the dissolution of the Second Legislative Assembly of Telangana State, the governor dissolved the Assembly in exercise of the powers conferred on her by the Constitution of India.

This set in motion the process of formation of the government in the state. A delegation of Congress leaders will call on the Governor, informing her about the name of the leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) and request her to invite him to take oath as the chief minister.

The Governor will confer the status of designated Chief Minister on CLP and invite him to take oath.

Arrangements are in full swing at Raj Bhavan for the swearing-in of the Chief Minister.

A meeting of newly elected MLAs of Congress was held in Hyderabad in the morning. It unanimously resolved to authorise AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge to appoint the CLP leader.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar and other AICC observers also individually spoke to the MLAs and took their opinion.

It is still not clear if the swearing-in will take place on Monday night or later.

The Congress party won 64 seats in 119-member Assembly in the elections, results of which were declared on Sunday

