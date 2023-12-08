New Telangana CM hears public grievances at Praja Durbar

Hyderabad, Dec 8 Day after assuming office, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Friday started holding 'Praja Darbar' for hearing peoples' grievances.

He received applications from people who had queued up since morning at the chief minister’s official residence.

Accompanied by Minister P. Srinivasa Reddy, Revanth Reddy heard people’s grievances and after taking their petitions handed them to officials.

Hundreds of people, including women, reached Jyotirao Phule Praja Bhavan in Begumpet Friday morning to submit their representations about various problems to the chief minister.

Revanth Reddy, who is still staying at his house in Jubilee Hills, reached Praja Bhavan around 10 a.m. and personally heard the grievances of the citizens. A few patients and physically challenged on wheelchairs were among those who met the CM.

Nagesh, one of the citizens who gave his petition for old age pension and house to the chief minister, told media persons that he was happy that after a long time there is a chief minister who is hearing the public grievances. “It’s like YSR sir has been born again,” he said referring to late Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy of the united Andhra Pradesh.

Narayan Reddy, who lost both hands and a leg due to electricity shock more than a decade ago, requested the chief minister to arrange artificial limbs.

The Congress party, in its election manifesto, had promised to revive Praja Darbar. After taking oath as the chief minister on Thursday, Revanth Reddy had announced renaming Pragati Bhavan as Jyotirao Phule Praja Bhavan.

Soon after taking over, the new government also dismantled iron fencing in front of the building so that people have unrestricted access to CM’s official residence. The fencing was also seen as a hurdle in the movement of vehicles on the busy road.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor