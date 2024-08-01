New Telangana Governor pledges to uphold principles of fairness, impartiality

Hyderabad, July 31 Telangana’s new Governor Jishnu Dev Varma on Wednesday pledged to uphold the principles of fairness, integrity, and impartiality.

Hours after taking oath as the Governor, Varma said in a message that he would discharge his duties with diligence, ensuring that the democratic process and constitutional mandates are respected at all times.

Varma, a former Deputy Chief Minister of Tripura, said it is his privilege to serve the people of Telangana, a state renowned for its diverse culture, rich heritage, and unparalleled beauty.

“Telangana, nestled in the heart of India, is a land of vibrant life and promise. Our state is blessed with abundant natural resources, fertile agricultural lands, and a strategic location that makes it a hub for trade and commerce. The spirit of enterprise and innovation thrives in our people, known for their resilience, hard work, and determination,” he said.

Congratulating the Telangana government led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, he said, “Together, let us embark on a journey of transformation, guided by democracy, justice, compassion, and the values of our great Constitution.”

“Our vision for Telangana is one of sustainable development, where economic growth goes hand in hand with social equity and environmental protection. Education and empowerment of our youth will be a primary focus, as they are our greatest assets.

"Healthcare is another critical area. We must ensure that every citizen has access to quality healthcare services, including preventive measures and public health initiatives. Our agricultural sector, the backbone of our economy, also requires continued support and innovation."

“I am deeply committed to promoting inclusivity and social justice. Our society can only thrive when every individual, regardless of their background, has the opportunity to succeed. We must work together to eliminate disparities and create an environment where everyone feels valued and empowered,” he said.

“I call upon all the citizens of Telangana to join hands in building a future that is inclusive, equitable, and sustainable. Let us create a society where every individual can thrive and prosper. By fostering unity and cooperation, we can overcome any challenges and achieve our collective goals,” the Governor added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor