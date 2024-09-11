New Toll Rules: No Toll up to 20 km on Highways for GNSS-Enabled Vehicles, Pay Only for Distance Covered

The central government on Tuesday (September 10) amended the National Highway Rules. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) issued a notification that will allow free travel of up to 20 km per day in each direction on national highways and expressways for vehicles equipped with the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS).

Through the notification, the ministry amended the National Highway Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008 to incorporate provisions related to GNSS-based electronic toll collection in India. The move is aimed at reducing congestion at national highway toll plazas and levying tolls based on the actual distance travelled.

The Government has come with an Amendment in NH Fee Rule, 2008 vide GSR No. 556 dated 9th of September 2024, as an Enabling Amendments in National Highway Fee Rules to make Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) based tolling effective in India.



Under the new regulations, known as the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Amendment Rules, 2024, fees will now be charged on the actual distance travelled if the distance exceeds 20 kilometres.

The notification said, “Zero-user fee shall be levied on the driver, owner or person in charge of any mechanical vehicle, other than a national permit vehicle, using the national highway, permanent bridge, tunnel or bypass, as the case may be. Under the Global Navigation Satellite System based user fee collection system, the fee shall be charged for a distance of up to twenty kilometres in each direction in a day and if the distance travelled is more than twenty kilometres, the fee shall be charged for the actual distance travelled.”