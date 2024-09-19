New tourism unit policy will be implemented soon: Rajasthan Dy CM

Jaipur, Sep 19 Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari on Thursday said that Rajasthan's new tourism (unit policy) will be implemented soon in the state.

Speaking to the media after a meeting held in Tourism Bhawan, she said, "The state tourism policy was discussed in the meeting today. Rajasthan Tourism Unit Policy is being finalised and will be implemented in the state soon."

She said that the goal of the government is to make Rajasthan the number one state in tourism.

"There are various opportunities for tourism in Rajasthan. We are working to create a great environment in this segment in Rajasthan to ensure more and more tourists come here,” she said.

She added: “Whether tourists come to Rajasthan for weddings or for rural tourism, whether they come for eco-tourism or for wildlife tourism or for sightseeing, we want domestic and foreign tourists coming here to get a great tourism experience. Work is being done to ensure that they get all the necessary and quality facilities, security, and cleanliness here.

“I have also visited Jaipur recently for the conservation of the heritage of the walled city and for tourism development here. We are working in coordination with UDH, the Electricity Department and other departments to develop the best tourism facilities in Jaipur and Rajasthan.”

The meeting was chaired by Kumari, in the presence of Secretary Tourism, Art and Culture and Archeology Ravi Jain in which discussions were made regarding the role of the tourism department in the pre-summit to be held on October 8 before the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024 to discuss the action plan of the department.

Tourism Commissioner Vijay Pal Singh, Managing Director of Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation, Sushma Arora, Director Archeology Department, Pankaj Dharmendra, Additional Director Tourism, Rakesh Sharma, Additional Director, Anand Tripathi, Joint Director (Investment), Pawan Kumar Jain and other departmental officers were present in the meeting.

