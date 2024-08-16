New Tripura Lokayukta vows to fight corruption

Agartala, Aug 16 Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu on Friday administered the oath of office and secrecy to Tripura's Lokayukta Bibhas Kanti Kilikdar at the Raj Bhavan here.

Kilikdar, who is the fourth Lokayukta of Tripura, is a retired judge and former member of the Tripura Public Service Commission.

“I shall try to discharge my responsibility given to me with the highest standard. It is impossible to fight against corruption alone. I need cooperation from all concerned including the media,” the former Tripura Judicial Service officer told the media.

He said that it can't be denied that there is corruption in most sectors, “it's a disease in our society.”

Chief Minister Manik Saha is committed to make Tripura a zero-corruption state, he added.

Kilikdar succeeds senior advocate Kalyan Narayan Bhattacharjee, who served as Lokayukta from July 1, 2021.

The swearing-in-ceremony was attended by Chief Minister, Chief Secretary J K Sinha and Director General of Police Amitabha Ranjan.

--IANS

sc/dan

