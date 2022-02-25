New Unlock Guidelines: Centre issues new unlock guidelines to streamline financial transactions

The number of new corona patients has been declining over the past few weeks. Now that the number of patients in various states of the country has come under control, the central government has issued new unlock guidelines. These new guidelines have been issued to facilitate other transactions as the number of patients has been curtailed.

Issuing an order under the Disaster Management Act, union home secretary Ajay Bhalla in a letter asked the states to ensure compliance to the guidelines issued on February 27, 2021. The secretary has asked the states to adhere to the “normative framework" for taking evidence-based Covid-19 containment measures at the district and local levels.

In the letter, the secretary asked the state to issue instructions considering the number of corona patients in the state as well as the district-wise positivity rate. The main purpose of these suggestions issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs is to streamline various economic transactions in the country.

What are the new guidelines?

As written in this letter, on the one hand, the number of corona patients is declining. As the situation improves, economic activities also need to be streamlined. So the restrictions on various things are going to be relaxed.

The key points are as follows

Restrictions on various ceremonies including social, sports, entertainment, educational, cultural, religious, festivals can be removed.

Educational establishments like schools, colleges as well as various coaching classes can be started without any restriction.

Establishments such as restaurants, cinema halls and exercise schools can be started.

Restrictions on wedding ceremonies as well as funeral rites etc. will also be removed.

Restrictions on public transport as well as travel restrictions from one state to another will also be lifted.

Government as well as private offices can be started without any restrictions.

Important instructions have been given in this letter to start all the above provisions by considering the covid situation of that place.