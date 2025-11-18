New Uttar Pradesh does not tolerate crime: CM Yogi

Gorakhpur, Nov 18 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said the “new Uttar Pradesh” has zero tolerance for crime and anyone attempting to break the law will pay the price. He said the days when victims suffered while criminals enjoyed impunity, are over.

Speaking at the inauguration of the newly-upgraded Regional Forensic Science Laboratory (RFSL) in Gorakhpur, the Chief Minister said the state government has created a robust system of scientific investigation and forensic verification to ensure no criminal escapes the law.

“Through zero tolerance, scientific investigation and modern forensic labs, we have developed a framework where criminals cannot get away. Timely and transparent investigations are ensuring easy and speedy justice for victims,” he said.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the six-storey, high-tech RFSL building -- upgraded from B-class to A-class -- constructed at a cost of Rs 72.78 crore. After inspecting the lab’s facilities, he congratulated the people of eastern Uttar Pradesh for gaining access to state-of-the-art forensic services.

Yogi Adityanath said that despite being the country’s most populous state, UP had only four forensic labs before 2017. The government later decided to establish at least one forensic lab in every commissionerate, raising the number to 12 in eight years, with six more under construction.

The Chief Minister said each district now has two mobile forensic vans, enabling rapid evidence collection within hours of a crime. “With such facilities, no criminal can escape,” he asserted.

Under the new criminal laws implemented last July, forensic examination has been made mandatory for offences carrying over seven years of imprisonment. The state, he said, had already started strengthening forensic infrastructure before these laws came into effect.

He highlighted that forensic science is also creating employment opportunities. The state has set up the UP State Institute of Forensic Science in Lucknow, offering technician certificates, evidence-collection diplomas, and expert-level degrees. The institute is equipped with advanced DNA labs, AI systems, drones and robotic facilities, capable of operating drones from nano-size up to 40 kg.

He said the state aims to develop cyber forensics to global standards to counter emerging high-tech crimes.

Reiterating his government’s focus on the rule of law, CM Yogi said 2.19 lakh police personnel have been recruited in the last eight years, including 60,244 recently. “The number of recruits in UP in eight years is more than the total police force of many states,” he said.

Training capacity has also expanded from 6,000 in 2017 to more than ten times today, ensuring all recruits receive training at state-run centres rather than rented facilities as in the past, he added.

The Chief Minister said earlier governments tried to abolish PAC battalions, but his government strengthened them.

Three women’s PAC battalions have been established -- in Gorakhpur (Veerangna Jhalkari Bai), Lucknow (Veerangna Uda Devi) and Badaun (Veerangna Avantibai Lodhi). New PAC battalions have also been set up in Balrampur, Jalaun, Mirzapur, Shamli and Bijnor.

Yogi Adityanath said that due to improved safety, women’s workforce participation in UP has risen significantly -- from below 13 per cent before 2017 to more than 35 per cent today. “Women now step out to work without fear,” he said.

