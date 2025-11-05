New vision of J&K is of peace, equal opportunity for every citizen: L-G

Srinagar, Nov 5 Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha said on Wednesday the new vision of J&K is of fear free peace, prosperity and unity in which every citizen is touched by India’s rapid progress.

LG Manoj Sinha delivered a keynote address on Wednesday at the two-day International Symposium on 'Peace, People and Possibilities in Jammu & Kashmir Union Territory.'

The symposium was organized by Vishwagram, a non-profit organisation dedicated to fostering education, compassion, art and service across India.

In his address, the L-G spoke about a new vision of a rising J&K that is peaceful, fear-free, prosperous, united and in which every citizen is empowered and touched by India's rapid progress.

He said huge sacrifices have been made in the last 5 years to take J&K where it is now.

"The peace visible in Jammu and Kashmir today has given an opportunity to all to flourish with mutual respect and everyone is getting equal opportunity to live a dignified life.

“One can see the impact of peace, efforts of the people for a better tomorrow and immense possibilities for all without any discrimination," he said.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we have followed the principles of people-first, social justice and equality, which has transformed both the lives of the people and this crown jewel of the nation," he said.

The LG also highlighted the strong resolve to dismantle the terror ecosystem and affirmed the commitment to maintaining peace, justice and equity.

“We are determined to strengthen socio-economic development and to turn the dreams of our youth into reality,” he said.

He said that "within five years, our brave forces and J&K Police have created a Jammu and Kashmir in which the sound of ragas and new enthusiasm has replaced the sound of bullets and grenades.

“We have created a Jammu and Kashmir, in which the walls of schools are echoing not with the clash of stones but with the laughter and innovation and education of children.

"We have created a Jammu and Kashmir, in which towns like Pulwama, Shopian and Kulgam, once shrouded in silence, have transformed into cultural and literary centres for the youth."

"Markets like Lal Chowk and Polo View are no longer deserted but are glowing with new vitality. We have created a Jammu and Kashmir, in which new aspirations are floating on the waves of Vitasta (Jhelum)," he said.

The LG said the people of J&K are the very heartbeat of peace. He called upon all sections of society to work as a single, unified force against elements attempting to disrupt peace, and to counter the threats of drug addiction and youth radicalization. He said everyone must follow rule of law for peace, progress and prosperity.

Dr Darakhshan Andrabi, Chairperson, J&K Waqf Board; Swami Jitendra Saraswatiji; Prof Nilofer Khan, Vice Chancellor, University of Kashmir; Prof. Nazir Ahmad Ganai, Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-Kashmir; Prof. (Dr.) Geeta Singh, National President, Vishwagram; heads of educational institutions, senior Officers of Civil & Police Administration, members of Vishwagram, thinkers, academicians and youth in large number were present.

