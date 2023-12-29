New Year 2024: Section 144, Traffic Advisories, and Other Restrictions Imposed in THESE Cities – Check Details Here

As the countdown to New Year celebrations begins, several cities across India are implementing restrictions and issuing traffic advisories to ensure the seamless flow of vehicles and uphold public safety during the festivities. Let's explore the city-specific traffic advisories issued in major metropolitan areas, including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Noida.

Mumbai:

In anticipation of New Year celebrations, the Mumbai Police have implemented Section 144 and additional restrictions in the city until January 18. These measures include a 30-day ban on the operation of drones, remote-controlled microlight aircraft, paragliders, paramotors, hand gliders, and hot air balloons over the city.

Mumbai Police clarified that the flying of these objects will be permitted for aerial surveillance by the police or with specific written permission from the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations).

Delhi:

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for the city, detailing diversions, closures, and recommended routes to avoid on New Year's Eve.

Prominent celebration venues include Surya Hotel in New Friends Colony, Eros Hotel, Crown Plaza Hotel, Nehru Place South Extension Market, Select City Walk Mall Saket, Qutub Minar, Promenade Mall, Radisson Blu Hotel, Mahipalpur Janakpuri District Centre.

According to the advisory, vehicles will not be allowed to proceed towards Connaught Place beyond various points, including R/A Mandi House, R/A Bengali Market, North foot of Ranjit Singh Flyover, Minto Road Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg crossing, Chelmsford Road near Munje Chowk, R.K. Ashram Marg-Chitragupta Marg Crossing, R/A Gole Market, R/A G.P.O, Patel Chowk, Kasturba Gandhi Road Ferozeshah Road Crossing, Jal Singh Road-Bangla Sahib Lane, and R/A Windsor Place.

Access to the inner, middle, or outer circle of Connaught Place will be restricted to valid pass holders only.

For those heading to New Delhi Railway Station, the recommended routes are through Ram Manohar Lohiya Park Street via Mandir Marg, Rani Jhansi Road, R/A Jhandewaian, or DeshBandhu Gupta Road.

Bengaluru:

In an effort to address traffic congestion within the city, Bengaluru Police have released traffic advisories. They have announced that renowned nightlife destinations such as MG Road, Brigade Road, and Residency Road will be designated as pedestrian-only zones to ensure a safe and enjoyable New Year celebration for everyone.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayanand stated that, in order to control traffic congestion, restrictions have been implemented around MG Road, Brigade Road, Museum Road, Rest House Road, and Residency Cross Road. Additionally, he emphasised that vehicular movement, except for police and essential services vehicles, will be prohibited from 8 pm on December 31 to 1 AM on January 1.

Hyderabad:

On December 31 (Sunday), the Hyderabad Police have enforced restrictions and released a traffic advisory for the city. The advisory encompasses the closure of numerous roads, regulations for cab/taxi/auto-rickshaw operators, guidelines for bars, pubs, and similar establishments, along with general instructions for the public.

According to the advisory, the police have announced the closure of Nehru Outer Ring Road and PVNR Expressway for light motor vehicles, excluding those heading towards the Airport, during the late hours from 10 pm to 5 am.

Additionally, various crucial flyovers such as Shilpa Layout, Gachibowli, Bio-diversity flyovers 1 & 2, Shaikpet, Mindspace, Road No.45, Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge, Cyber Tower, Forum Mall-JNTU, Khaithlapur, Babu Jagjivan Ram (Balanagar), and AMB (Kondapur) will be inaccessible for both vehicular and pedestrian movement from 11 pm to 5 am.

Noida:

The Noida Police have released a traffic advisory in anticipation of New Year's celebrations, aiming to facilitate smooth traffic flow and uphold public safety during the festivities. The advisory includes various traffic arrangements and diversions.

According to the guidelines, certain areas such as Sector 18 market, Greater Indian Place, DLF Mall of India, Gardens Galleria, Centre Stage Mall, Logix, Spectrum, Starling Edge, SkyOne, Advant Navis in Noida, and Ansal, Venice Mall, Gaur City Mall, Pari Chow, Jagat Farm in Greater Noida, will experience closures.

Furthermore, Noida Police has recommended vehicle owners to utilize designated parking lots and refrain from leaving vehicles unattended on roads or in unauthorized areas.