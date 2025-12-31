New Year 2026: President Droupadi Murmu Extends New Year Greetings

Happy New Year Wishes 2026: President Droupadi Murmu extended her greetings to citizens on the eve of the New Year 2026. In a statement, the President wished all Indians in the country and abroad peace, happiness and prosperity. "On the joyous occasion of New Year, I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all Indians in the country and abroad. The New Year symbolises renewed energy and positive change. It is also an opportunity for self-reflection and fresh resolutions. On this occasion, let us further strengthen our commitment to the nation's development, social harmony, and environmental protection," the President said in a release.

"May the year 2026 bring peace, happiness and prosperity into our lives and infuse new energy to build a stronger and more prosperous India," she added.

Earlier, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also conveyed his warm greetings. He said the New Year is not just a change in the calendar but a chance for renewed resolve. "Let us come together on this occasion and reaffirm our commitment to bringing positive transformation in our lives. Along with personal progress in the year ahead, let us also contribute meaningfully to the task of nation-building. Let us resolve to adopt and promote indigenous products, for Swadeshi is not merely a concept, but a strong pillar of an Atmanirbhar Bharat," he said.

He also said that in the New Year, every citizen should pledge to study the Constitution, understand its lofty ideals of justice, equality, liberty, rights, and duties, and reflect these values in conduct and everyday life. "Let us all become active partners in the development of our nation and our states. Through our actions, thoughts, and behaviour, let us endeavour to bring about constructive, lasting change," he said.

He said that if all the citizens move forward together with determination, discipline, and dedication, 2026 will add a golden chapter not only to the individual lives but also to the destiny of our nation. In the end, he said, "May the New Year bless everyone with good health, peace, prosperity, and success. Once again, I extend my warm New Year greetings and best wishes to all."

