New Year celebrations: Kolkata to be under blanket security cover on Sunday, Monday

Kolkata, Dec 30 Starting Sunday afternoon till late Monday evening, Kolkata will be under blanket security cover in view of New Year celebrations.

Detailing the security measures to be adopted on these two days, a senior Kolkata Police officer said that a total of 2,500 policemen will be deputed on the streets of Kolkata on Sunday, while the numbers will be 2,400 from Monday morning till late evening.

“Maximum security arrangements will be made at Park Street and adjacent areas considering that the maximum crowd assembles in these areas during the year-end festivities every year,” the officer said.

According to him, the party zones in the city will be divided into six security sectors.

“Ten officers in the rank of DCP will be in-charge of monitoring the security and surveillance arrangements. They will be assisted by officers in the ranks of assistant commissioners, inspectors and sub-inspectors,” he said.

Three watch towers will also be set up at three different locations, from where strict surveillance will be maintained.

