New Year Celebrations Turns Fatal as Two Friends Die in Road Accident on Bareilly–Nainital Highway

Two friends travelling to Nainital to celebrate the New Year died on the spot after their motorcycle collided with a tractor trolley on the Bareilly-Nainital highway on Wednesday, December 31, 2025.

The accident took place near the Mundia toll plaza, close to the Mega Food Park U-turn. Police reached the spot after receiving information and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination.

The deceased were identified as Mohammad Saif, 21, and Mahtab, 19. Both were residents of the Godam locality in Bareilly. The two were close friends and were engaged in the cosmetic business.

The impact of the collision caused severe damage to the motorcycle. The tractor trolley involved in the accident has been seized.

