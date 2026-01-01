New Year: Delhi CM prays at Yamuna Bazaar Hanuman Temple

New Delhi, Jan 1 On the first day of the New Year, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited the ancient Hanuman Temple (Marghat Wale) at Yamuna Bazaar and performed traditional prayers, seeking the blessings of Lord Bajrang Bali for a Viksit Delhi.

She prayed for happiness, peace, prosperity, and a bright future for the nation and the people of the capital.

Interacting with the media at the temple premises, the Chief Minister said that the New Year 2026 should bring joy and prosperity into the lives of all Indians, Delhi’s families, brothers and sisters, and every resident.

She expressed her wish that Delhi continues to move forward on the path of progress and emerges as a strong, developed capital.

The Chief Minister also said that Lord Hanuman symbolises truth, courage, service, and determination.

His blessings inspire everyone to walk the path of public welfare, devotion to duty, and positive thinking. She prayed that the blessings of Bajrang Bali always remain upon Delhi and the nation.

After the prayers, the Chief Minister interacted with devotees and extended heartfelt New Year greetings to all.

Earlier on the occasion of Kalpataru Day, coinciding the New Year's Day, BJP National Working President Nitin Nabin on Thursday offered prayers at Ramakrishna Ashram in Delhi, a party leader said.

Calling upon youth to join nation-building, Nabin said, “The ashram of Ramakrishna Paramahamsa can be considered a place where Swami Vivekananda and others have inspired generations.”

“Every youth in Bihar and across the country has always remembered him. Today is a special day. Ramakrishna Paramahamsa gave his disciples a divine vision today. As a blessing for fulfilling their wishes, he ensured that their desires were fulfilled," he said.

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for ViksitBharat@2047, Nabin said he took inspiration from Swami Vivekananda while announcing five resolutions of a developed India, unity, liberation from the slavery of colonialism, pride in heritage and citizens' duties.

“Heartfelt wishes to all on Kalpataru Day! On this sacred occasion, today we paid obeisance at the feet of Sri Ramakrishna Paramahansa Ji at the Ramakrishna Ashram located in Delhi,” said Nabin in a message on X.

“On this very day in 1886, Sri Ramakrishna Paramahansa Ji manifested as the 'Kalpataru' — the divine tree that grants self-realisation — and bestowed upon his disciples the boon of spiritual awakening. Revealing his divine state, he had said, ‘May your consciousness be awakened," said Nabin.

“May the spiritual light of Sri Ramakrishna Paramahansa Ji continue to forever illuminate the lives of us all on the path of truth, peace, and self-realisation,” he said.

--IANS

rch/dan

