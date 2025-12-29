New Year likely to begin with winter rains in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Dec 29 The New Year in Rajasthan is likely to begin with cold winds and winter showers, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast for light rain in parts of the state.

According to the IMD, a Western Disturbance will become active on December 31 and January 1, bringing light rainfall to northern and western Rajasthan.

The rain is mainly expected in the districts of the Bikaner division and the Shekhawati region, including Bikaner, Churu, Sikar, Jhunjhunu, and surrounding areas.

Weather officials said that cold winds may intensify, leading to a drop in temperatures, while dense fog is also likely in some areas during the first week of January.

Radheshyam Sharma, Director of the Meteorological Centre, Jaipur, said that due to the activation of a new and strong Western Disturbance, cloudy conditions are expected in parts of the Bikaner division and the Shekhawati region on December 31 and January 1.

He said that light rain or drizzle may occur at some places. On December 31, cloudy conditions are likely in Bikaner, Sri Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Churu, Jhunjhunu, and Sikar districts. On January 1, cloudy weather is expected in Sri Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Churu, Jhunjhunu, and Alwar, with the possibility of light rain or drizzle in isolated areas. Meanwhile, night temperatures dipped sharply across the state.

On Sunday, 23 cities recorded minimum temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius, while seven cities fell below 5 degrees C.

Many cities in the state, including Mount Abu, Fatehpur, Karauli, Dausa, Pali, and Sikar, recorded temperatures in the single digits. Pali recorded a minimum temperature of 3.6 degrees C, Sikar 5.0 degrees C, Churu was 6.3 degrees C, Lunkaransar was 7.2 degrees C, Alwar was 4.8 degrees C, Jaipur was 8.5 degrees C, Ajmer was 9.7 degrees C, and Kotanis was 11.1 degrees Celsius.

The IMD stated that minimum temperatures are expected to remain near normal for the next three to four days, but cold conditions will persist due to chilly winds.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor