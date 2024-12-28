New Year’s celebrations: Flyovers to be closed; heightened vigilance on drugs, says B’luru top cop

Bengaluru, Dec 28 Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayanand stated on Saturday that all flyovers of the capital city would be closed on New Year’s eve.

He also underlined that there is heightened vigilance on distribution of drugs and on rave parties in the city and on the outskirts.

Addressing reporters, Dayanand stated, instructions have been issued for the closure of pubs, hotels, restaurants by 1 am on December 31.

He said that during new year celebrations there is a chance of untoward incidents taking place and rampage on the flyover by groups.

Considering the risk, all flyovers including those connecting the Bengaluru International Airport would be closed.

Safety islands have been created, CCTV and drone cameras have also been installed at MG Road, Brigade Road, Koramangala and Indiranagar and other locations where large crowds gather to celebrate new year, he stated.

Additionally, dog squads will be pressed into service, more lighting arrangements are being done, barricades will be erected and there will be vehicles attached to the Fire and Emergency services, he said.

There will be one-way traffic on MG Road and Brigade Road during the celebrations of new year. The Metro Railway Station would be closed from 11 pm onwards.

More than a lakh people gather on the MG Road every year to welcome the new year.

Dayanand further made an appeal to the public to call toll free number 1930 in case of cyber fraud.

“I request people not to make calls to mobile numbers of police officers. They won’t be able to respond immediately as they will be busy with other work. In this backdrop, I request people to call the 1930 helpline,” he underlined.

