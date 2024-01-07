Newbie CM Mohan Yadav working overtime to prove he's a 'good administrator'

Bhopal, Jan 7 After taking over from his predecessor Shivraj Singh Chouhan after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered a resounding victory in the Madhya Pradesh assembly election last month, new Chief Minister Mohan Yadav seems to be making all out efforts to prove himself a ‘good administrator' as well as a ‘leader of the common people’.

Yadav opened his innings on the front foot giving an insight into the priorities of his government, spanning from law and order to education, e-governance and tribal welfare.

After taking oath as the Chief Minister, Yadav’s first order was a ban on loudspeakers that violate decibel norms at religious places or otherwise. Brooking no delay in implementing his direction, he immediately appointed the ADG-CID as the nodal officer at the police headquarters to frame new guidelines for it.

Yadav’s decision to ban extra loud loudspeakers, which is yet to come into effect, was judged from different points, including as pro-Hindutva, which his supporters and the saffron party workers won’t shy away from accepting.

However, some others believe that with this decision, Yadav sent a signal that he won’t hesitate to take tough decisions for the betterment of the people, which is also a quality of a good administrator.

Aware of the fact that the state's law and order situation has been questionable especially due to the growing crimes against women and people belonging to the lower castes, Yadav kept the home department with him .

He initiated the process of redefining jurisdictions of districts and also of police stations across the state. And to ensure the execution of his order, he set up different deadlines for the authorities in different regions.

Another interesting step was calling the first cabinet meeting (on January 4) out of the state capital Bhopal -- a break from tradition. The meeting was held in Jabalpur, also commonly known as Sanskardhani. The decision was applauded by the Opposition as well.

Senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha, who hails from Jabalpur, posted a message on his social media account, which read, “During the assembly election campaign, I had taken a promise from Priyanka Gandhi ji and Kamal Nath ji to hold a cabinet meeting again if the Congress government is formed. I am happy Mohan Yadav’s government is fulfilling my resolution. Thanks.”

Yadav also started reviewing the law and order situation in each region of the state. He decided to hold the review meetings of divisional commissioners, district collectors, SPs and other senior officials in a particular region, instead of from the CM office. He chaired meetings in Mahakaushal (Jabalpur), Vindhya (Rewa), Gwalior- Chambal (Gwalior) and the review meetings of other divisions are in line, including Bhopal on Monday.

On January 4, Yadav initiated prompt action against a senior IAS officer for his insulting remark ‘aukaat’ to a driver during a meeting in Shajapur district, and the officer was transferred within 24 hours. With this, Yadav tried to give the impression that he is the leader of the ‘common people’ and won’t hesitate to take action against the bureaucrats who are found guilty.

Following the action against the IAS officer, the Chief Minister did not miss connecting himself with people belonging to the poor classes, mentioning that he too belongs to a poor family.

“No matter how big an official is, they should respect the work as well as the emotions of the poor. So, out of humanity, such language is not tolerated in our government. I myself am a son of a labourer,” he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor