Newborn Baby Girl Buried Alive in UP’s Godapur Village, Saved After Timely Rescue by Police

A disturbing case has came to light in Godapur village in Uttar Pradesh were in 15-days-old baby girl was buried alive. This horrifying incident took place in Sunday 14 September 2025. Police rescued girl and taken to the local government hospital for treatment.

A villager noticed the baby's hand protruding from the ground among some small trees. He was able to hear her cries and immediately informed the police, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Dwivedi to PTI. Following which team rushed at the spot and infant was rescued. SP stated, "The child was breathing and was immediately taken to the local government hospital, from where she was referred to the medical college for better treatment."

Government Medical College Principal Rajesh Kumar stated that a critically ill 15-day-old baby was admitted on Sunday afternoon and placed in the ICU under the care of a dedicated doctor. SP Dwivedi added that an investigation is underway to find the child's parents and identify those who buried her.