Newly appointed MP CM insulted Goddess Sita, alleges JD-U MLC

Patna, Dec 12 JD-U MLC and chief spokesperson Neeraj Kumar attacked BJP and newly appointed Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav for 'insulting' Goddess Sita.

While uploading a 22 second video clip of Mohan Yadav, Neeraj Kumar said that he has insulted Jagat Janani Mata Sita. He and BJP leaders proved that they are fake followers of Sanatan Dharma.

“As per the video, Mohan Yadav is saying that Talaq happened between Mata Sita and Lord Ram when she went to forest for 14 years. He also said that Mata Sita did not go inside the earth but she had committed suicide before Lord Shri Ram. This is an insult to Jagat Janani Mata Sita. We cannot imagine the name of Ram without Sita and he is saying that Mata Sita had taken Talaq and she committed suicide,” Kumar said.

“This is a prime example of BJP leaders who are the fake followers of Sanatan Dharma. In BJP, those who insult Sanatan Dharma the most, get the highest reward and respect. Mohan Yadav is a prime example of it. He is appointed as a chief minister by the party. BJP is exposed now,” Kumar said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor